Farewell Candlestick: Championship Blowout

Craig also caught 3 passes for 40 yards from the Hall of Fame quarterback, who connected with tight end Brent Jones (20 yards) and wide receiver John Taylor (18) on second-quarter touchdowns. The 49ers put up 21 of their points in the second quarter.

"Joe Montana was an amazing, amazing quarterback," Craig said. "Not just because of what he did on the football field, but his presence. When you're in the huddle with Joe Montana, you find a way to step your game up to another level."

Craig and Montana had help on this day however. San Francisco's offensive unit registered 20 more first downs, 29, than St. Louis, and kicker Mike Cofer converted three of his four field-goal attempts to capitalize on red-zone stalls.

"It wasn't so much the star players stepping up their game, like myself or Jerry Rice," Craig said. "It was the role players that made the difference, guys like Tom Rathman, Brent Jones and Mike Cofer. The role players stepped it up and showed that we were a team."

Defensively, Tim McKyer and Keena Turner – and, yes, Lott – all recorded interceptions of Everett for the home team. McKyer and Lott had already picked off passes the week prior at Candlestick, in the NFC Divisional game against the Minnesota Vikings. Including the Super Bowl, San Francisco's defense would rack up nine interceptions, or three per postseason victory.

For Craig, again watching from beyond the chalk, Lott led to the 49ers takeaways.

"Ronnie Lott just exuded positive attitude, never give up, just tough, resilience, an attitude every time he steps on the football field he's going to make something happen, hurt or healthy," Craig said. "This guy got his finger cut off and went back out on the field and played, so that shows what kind of attitude he brings to the table. He was a great, great leader."

Craig was no slouch himself.

A three-time Super Bowl champion in his eight seasons in San Francisco (1984, '88 and '89), Craig remains the only running back in NFL history to lead the league in single-season reception total. He accomplished that feat, hauling in 92 balls, in his third pro season in 1985, the same year he graced the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The Davenport, Iowa native, now 53, was also a dependable 49er, having played in all 16 regular season games in six of his eight campaigns. In other words, Craig was around when the 49ers were at their height.

And they were rarely higher than during their 1989 season at The 'Stick.