Fann Mail: Assessing the Top Training Camp Position Battles

I still expect K'Waun Williams to start at nickel. D.J. Reed will get reps at that spot, but he's also being cross-trained at free safety. I also think Trent Taylor will be San Francisco's primary option out of the slot, especially in third-and-short situations. Dante Pettis is likely to get reps there as well in specific situations, but Pettis won't be limited to the slot, either. Both young wideouts should carve out roles for themselves within the 49ers offense.