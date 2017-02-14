Faithful Rewards Announces VIP Sweepstakes

Faithful Rewards presented by Esurance is announcing its next unique experience to bring you closer to the Red and Gold! In the past the program has sent fans to 49ers away games, the NFL Draft and offered on field experiences at 49ers home games. Now we are bringing one member and their three guests to Levi's® Stadium for an afternoon of VIP experiences.

The experience comes complete with a private VIP tour of Levi's® Stadium and an all-you-can-eat lunch in the same cafeteria that the 49ers' players eat.

The 49ers VIP Sweepstakes is limited to members 18 years and older and runs through February 27, 2017. Full sweepstakes rules can be found here. Members of Faithful Rewards are allowed an unlimited number of submissions; the more submissions one enters, the better chance a fan may have to win this once in a lifetime experience.

Not sure how to redeem your yards to enter the sweepstakes? Follow these three easy steps for a chance at this 49ers VIP experience.

Desktop site

Step one: Login/Sign Up

After entering www.49ersfaithfulrewards.com click the Log In button. When prompted to select if you are an SBL Member, choose appropriately for your account. If you aren't a member of the Faithful Rewards yet, you can sign up here.

SBL Members will use the same login credentials used to sign into the Levi's® Stadium Account Manager portal.

Hint: Reset your password with the "Forgot Password?" link or email faithfulrewards@49ers.com.

Step Two: Select 'Redeem'