Experts Grade 49ers Drafting Mike McGlinchey in the First Round

"Mike McGlinchey is Matt Ryan's cousin. He has a winning, likable personality, like Jason Kelce without the 'unhinged Batman villain' vibe. He's also a punishing run-blocker with fine technique who did a swell job cleaning up the devastation left in teammate Quenton Nelson's wake. And unlike tackles who played in wide-open offenses, he can line up in a three-point stance without looking like a middle-aged fat guy at his first yoga class."

"If the Colts' pick was about getting Luck upright, this one is about keeping Jimmy Garoppolo upright and helping him become the franchise player he looks like. McGlinchey could start his career on the right side, but Joe Staley turns 34 in August. McGlinchey could be his successor. However, very few saw him as being a top-10 player in this draft. This pick is about positional value. It's questionable, but logical."

"He will be a backup next year, but then take over for Joe Staley. Solid future pick."