What We Learned on Day 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft

The Oakland Raiders ended up trading out of the 10th pick back to 15 before taking UCLA tackle Kolton Miller. This is pure conjecture, but if Oakland was in the market for an offensive lineman, they very likely were hoping that McGlinchey would fall to them. When San Francisco scooped him up, they opted to move back. To take this train of thought one layer further, if there is some validity to this theory, how important was that coin toss back at the NFL Scouting Combine? It's very possible that Rod Woodson, who flipped the coin, ensured that the 49ers would land their top player while costing the Raiders theirs.

McGlinchey has starting experience at both tackle spots and figures to be Joe Staley's heir apparent. As for where he fits into the 2018 iteration of the 49ers, Shanahan said he'll begin at right tackle.

"He can play either tackle," Shanahan said. "He can start in this league as a right tackle, left tackle, swing tackle. I'm sure he can help us at guard, too."

The 49ers didn't have much contact with McGlinchey in the months leading up to the draft. The team had an official 15-minute interview with him at the Combine and was sold immediately. From that point, San Francisco avoided all communication with McGlinchey in order to avoid blowing their cover.

Shanahan and Lynch have spoken at nauseam about the need to get the right people in the locker room. McGlinchey, who stands at 6-foot-8, is a monster of an offensive lineman. But he also checked all the boxes from a character standpoint.