Evaluating QB Play vs. Broncos and Injury Updates for Chargers Week | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:44 - Initial reactions from Saturday's preseason game vs. the Denver Broncos
- 2:31 - Recapping the first drive from San Francisco's offensive starters, how QB Brock Purdy looked in his first game back from injury
- 3:54 - What we saw from the 49ers defensive starters
- 4:44 - Evaluating QB Sam Darnold's performance against the Broncos
- 5:34 - How QB Trey Lance performed under pressure
- 6:27 - Highlighting 49ers rookies from preseason Week 2
- 7:45 - Discussing competition at the cornerback position
- 8:56 - Injury updates
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.