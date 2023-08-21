Evaluating QB Play vs. Broncos and Injury Updates for Chargers Week | 1st & 10

Aug 21, 2023 at 10:40 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:44 - Initial reactions from Saturday's preseason game vs. the Denver Broncos
  • 2:31 - Recapping the first drive from San Francisco's offensive starters, how QB ﻿Brock Purdy﻿ looked in his first game back from injury
  • 3:54 - What we saw from the 49ers defensive starters
  • 4:44 - Evaluating QB ﻿Sam Darnold﻿'s performance against the Broncos
  • 5:34 - How QB ﻿Trey Lance﻿ performed under pressure
  • 6:27 - Highlighting 49ers rookies from preseason Week 2
  • 7:45 - Discussing competition at the cornerback position
  • 8:56 - Injury updates

news

Practice Highlights from Broncos Week and Davis-Price Year 2 Jump | 1st & 10

Learn more about the top storylines from this week's trio of practices and a spotlight on RB Ty Davis-Price's Year 2 development on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down Defensive Standouts vs. Raiders and Brock Purdy Practice Update | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers top defensive performers vs. the Raiders and QB Brock Purdy's practice update on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down the 49ers Preseason Opener vs. Raiders | 1st & 10

Learn more about the takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers first preseason game versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping 49ers-Raiders Joint Practice, What to Expect in Preseason Game | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers-Raiders first joint practice, injury updates and what to expect in the first preseason game on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing Joint Practices with the Las Vegas Raiders | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers players that made the NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2023" list and preview joint practices on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Celebrating Dwight Clark Day and Previewing Joint Practices | 1st & 10

Learn more about how the 49ers honor Dwight Clark on 87 Day and preview joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Detailing Changes in QB Rotation and Training Camp Injury Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about a shakeup to the 49ers quarterback rotation and the latest training camp injury updates on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Reviewing the Growth of 2nd Year Standouts and Training Camp Special Guests | 1st & 10

Learn more about the second-year standouts and a special training camp visitor on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing the #49ersCamp First Padded Practice and Defensive Highlights | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers defensive highlights and look ahead to the team's first padded practice on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down Brock Purdy's #49ersCamp Debut and WR Standouts | 1st & 10

Learn more about the early WR standouts at 49ers training camp and Brock Purdy's first day of live-action on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Brock Purdy Injury Update and Recapping Training Camp Report Day  | 1st & 10

Learn more about quarterback Brock Purdy's training camp status on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
