ESPN's Todd McShay Weighs in on WR D.K. Metcalf's Draft Stock

But as the Athletic's Dane Brugler pointed out, it was really feast or famine for Metcalf. A 7.38-second three-cone drill and a 4.5-second 20-yard shuttle rank below average among wide receivers. The entire equation will make Metcalf one of the more polarizing names in the first round.

"You have to know what you're getting with D.K. I think it's very obvious what he does best – he runs the nine route and goes up and makes plays on the ball vertically as well as anyone in this class," ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said via conference call on Wednesday. "When you're 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds, there is going to be a little bit of tightness."

McShay's conference call coincided with the release of his third mock draft. He currently has the 49ers taking Nick Bosa with the second pick and Metcalf going to the Buffalo Bills at No. 9. So what does McShay think of the talk about Metcalf potentially landing in the top five?

"That's a little rich for my blood, to be honest," McShay said. "I put him as high as I wanted to, maybe a little higher than I anticipated."