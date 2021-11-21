Elijah Mitchell OUT; Who's in and Who's Out Week 11 vs. Jaguars

The San Francisco 49ers will be without their lead ball carrier against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Elijah Mitchell﻿, who has battled through a number of injuries in his first season, underwent surgery this week to remedy a fractured finger suffered on Monday night. Despite being "pretty optimistic" to return this week following his procedure, Mitchell was listed "doubtful" heading into the weekend as the rookie running back failed to participate in any practices leading up to Sunday.

With Mitchell out, the 49ers will look to Jeff Wilson Jr. to get the start at running back. Wilson Jr. made his return to the field in Week 10 after suffering a torn meniscus in May. He finished the day with 10 carries for 28 yards in his season debut. With JaMycal Hasty (knee) also ruled OUT, rookie running back Trey Sermon is likely to see snaps behind Wilson Jr.

On Saturday, the 49ers elevated Jaquiski Tartt to the active roster after spending the past three weeks on Injured Reserve with a knee injury. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw﻿, whose practice window was opened this week, will remain on Injured Reserve for another week. San Francisco has until Week 13 to designate him to return from short-term IR.

As for the Jaguars, running back James Robinson is set to play on Sunday. Robinson landed on this week's injury report with a heel and knee injury, however, was a limited participant at practice. Through eight games, Robinson has recorded 100 carries for 539 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry (tied for fourth overall).

Here's a full list of the 49ers and Jaguars Week 11 inactives:

49ers

Jaguars