Elijah Mitchell, Dre Greenlaw Active vs. Vikings

Nov 28, 2021 at 11:56 AM

49ers Arrive at Levi's® Stadium for Week 12 vs. the Minnesota Vikings

View photos as the team arrives to the locker room for their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, presented by Levi's®.

TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk
1 / 35

TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Josh Norman
2 / 35

CB Josh Norman

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
3 / 35

DL Nick Bosa

Meg Williams/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
4 / 35

S Jaquiski Tartt

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
5 / 35

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson, DB Jimmie Ward, DL Arik Armstead
6 / 35

CB Dontae Johnson, DB Jimmie Ward, DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
7 / 35

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
8 / 35

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
9 / 35

RB Trey Sermon

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
10 / 35

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
11 / 35

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Meg Williams/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
12 / 35

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
13 / 35

LB Dre Greenlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
15 / 35

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
16 / 35

OL Jaylon Moore

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
17 / 35

CB Dontae Johnson

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
18 / 35

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
19 / 35

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Meg Williams/49ers
T Trent Williams
20 / 35

T Trent Williams

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk
21 / 35

TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trenton Cannon
22 / 35

RB Trenton Cannon

Meg Williams/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
23 / 35

TE Charlie Woerner

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
24 / 35

DL Samson Ebukam

Meg Williams/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
25 / 35

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
26 / 35

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
27 / 35

OL Jake Brendel

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
28 / 35

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
29 / 35

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
30 / 35

LS Taybor Pepper

Meg Williams/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
31 / 35

RB JaMycal Hasty

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
32 / 35

WR Jauan Jennings

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
33 / 35

WR Trent Sherfield

Meg Williams/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
34 / 35

S Jaquiski Tartt

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
35 / 35

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ will make his first return to the field since Week 10 when the running back suffered a fractured finger in the San Francisco 49ers primetime win over the Los Angeles Rams. Mitchell underwent a procedure the following day and has since been working his way back into them mix.

This week, the ball carrier was limited at practice and showed encouraging signs in his return. Depending on his comfort level and confidence in gripping the ball with his surgically repaired finger, the 49ers could opt to allow the running back to split duties with fellow running backs ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ and ﻿Trey Sermon﻿.

Mitchell and Co. enter Sunday's game facing off against a Minnesota Vikings defense that is yielding 127 rushing yards to opposing running backs, the 27th-worst rate in the league.

Defensively, ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ will make his first return since the season opener in Detroit. Following his first-career pick-six, the linebacker underwent surgery to repair a groin injury that held him out of the lineup for nine weeks. Greenlaw participated in his second-straight week of practice after his window was opened in Week 11 and the linebacker was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's matchup. It will be worth noting his snap count alongside fellow linebacker ﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿, who has played admirably in Greenlaw's absence.

Pass rusher ﻿Dee Ford﻿ (neck/back) was not elevated to the active roster by Saturday's 1 p.m. PT deadline, so he will not be available for Sunday's contest.

As for Minnesota, pass rusher Everson Griffen, who has been dealing with a personal matter, has been ruled OUT, as has safety Camryn Bynum (ankle) and guard Wyatt Davis (ankle).

Here's a look at Sunday's inactives report ahead of #MINvsSF.

49ers

Vikings

  • QB Kellen Mond
  • WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
  • CB Harrison Hand
  • LB Chazz Surratt
  • CB Camryn Bynum
  • G Wyatt Davis

Related Content

news

Live Blog: Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 12)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's Week 12 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.
news

Is Trent Williams Having His Best Season Yet?

Kyle Shanahan called Williams "the most talented" tackle in the NFL and believes he's having the best season of his 11-year career.
news

Updates on Elijah Mitchell, Dee Ford and Others Ahead of #MINvsSF

Kyle Shanahan provided final injury updates ahead of the 49ers NFC matchup against the Vikings.
news

49ers Regresa a Casa Para Recibir a Vikings en la Semana 12

Los San Francisco 49ers regresan a casa esta semana y recibiendo a los Vikings de Minnesota en el Levi´s® Stadium para la semana 12.
Advertising