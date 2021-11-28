Elijah Mitchell, Dre Greenlaw Active vs. Vikings

﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ will make his first return to the field since Week 10 when the running back suffered a fractured finger in the San Francisco 49ers primetime win over the Los Angeles Rams. Mitchell underwent a procedure the following day and has since been working his way back into them mix.

This week, the ball carrier was limited at practice and showed encouraging signs in his return. Depending on his comfort level and confidence in gripping the ball with his surgically repaired finger, the 49ers could opt to allow the running back to split duties with fellow running backs ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ and ﻿Trey Sermon﻿.

Mitchell and Co. enter Sunday's game facing off against a Minnesota Vikings defense that is yielding 127 rushing yards to opposing running backs, the 27th-worst rate in the league.

Defensively, ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ will make his first return since the season opener in Detroit. Following his first-career pick-six, the linebacker underwent surgery to repair a groin injury that held him out of the lineup for nine weeks. Greenlaw participated in his second-straight week of practice after his window was opened in Week 11 and the linebacker was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's matchup. It will be worth noting his snap count alongside fellow linebacker ﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿, who has played admirably in Greenlaw's absence.

Pass rusher ﻿Dee Ford﻿ (neck/back) was not elevated to the active roster by Saturday's 1 p.m. PT deadline, so he will not be available for Sunday's contest.

As for Minnesota, pass rusher Everson Griffen, who has been dealing with a personal matter, has been ruled OUT, as has safety Camryn Bynum (ankle) and guard Wyatt Davis (ankle).

Here's a look at Sunday's inactives report ahead of #MINvsSF.

