Details Behind the Creation and Execution of the 49ers Free Agency Plan

By the beginning of March, the San Francisco 49ers had zeroed in on their two must-have players: former New York Giants center Weston Richburg and former Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon (beyond the signing of Richard Sherman following his release from the Seattle Seahawks).

"Richburg was a no-brainer. We knew that guy was a great fit for what we do," Lynch told 49ers.com. "It's not hard to put on the film and see that he's a pretty talented player."

San Francisco knew that McKinnon had all of the athletic traits necessary to thrive in Shanahan's offense, but at 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds, he's undersized compared to most featured backs. It was McKinnon's film that squashed any lingering uncertainty.

"He doesn't play little," Lynch said. "He's an excellent pass blocker."

Which is important because San Francisco knew it was going to have to pay top dollar to acquire McKinnon. That's where executive vice president of football operations Paraag Marathe entered the conversations. Marathe created a book with a projected market for each available player. Cap space wasn't an issue for the 49ers this offseason, but Marathe still allowed the team to enter negotiations in the right ballpark.

While San Francisco discussed terms with Richburg and McKinnon's respective representation, erroneous rumors linked the 49ers to other free agents.

"I'd wake up every day and see something and say, 'I didn't know we were interested in him, but apparently we are,'" Lynch joked.

The GM confirmed that the 49ers were not in play for either former Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Allen Robinson or former Carolina Panthers guard Andrew Norwell.

"We got our two (guys)," Lynch said. "Those are the guys we targeted, and those are the guys we landed."

Lynch and Shanahan made it a point to enter free agency without the concern of public perception. The sticker shock, especially in the case of McKinnon, prompted plenty of critics. Lynch admitted that the 49ers paid more for the running back than initially expected, but that's what happens in a bidding war. It's since come out that the New York Jets were also fighting to land McKinnon. The 49ers ultimately signed the versatile back to a lucrative four-year deal.

"We know how we will use him," Lynch said defending McKinnon's price tag. "Whenever Kyle has had a clear and articulate vision as to how he's going to use someone, it's worked out. Is there some point where we would have bowed out (of negotiations)? Sure. But we weren't there yet."

John Lynch and Co. quickly turned the page to their next target: former Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Jeremiah Attaochu. The 49ers had long admired Attaochu and even worked hard to acquire him at last year's trade deadline. There were "serious discussions that went down to the wire" as Lynch put it, but no deal came to fruition.

Attaochu, a former second-round pick out of Georgia Tech in 2014, brings with him the potential of filling the last glaring void on San Francisco's roster. The 49ers are in need of help rushing the passer, and Lynch believes there's untapped potential with Attaochu. The defensive lineman recorded six sacks in 2015 but has been quiet the last two years buried on the Chargers depth chart behind Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.