Deebo Samuel Steals Kyle Shanahan's Thunder in "Sweet" Thank You Message from the Welkers

Welker's wife, Anna, is heard in the background of the video encouraging their young son to thank the Shanahan family. However, Jack was persistent in thanking San Francisco's second-year wideout instead.

"No! Deebo," he shouted. "Hi Deebo. I love you and it's so cute." ("Toot" was the actual pronunciation).

Added Shanahan: "Their son wished it was from Deebo and not me and my wife, which I totally understand. I would feel the same. It was pretty funny."

Appearing in just four games this season, Samuel has amassed 199 yards from scrimmage on 22 touches (9 yards per touch) and a touchdown. Samuel is averaging 9.1 yards after the catch per reception in his career, No. 1 among wide receivers since 2019, (min. 50 receptions).

The 49ers are likely to be without as the team prepares for their divisional match against the Seattle Seahawks. Samuel suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win that could sideline him for up to two weeks. The 49ers are set to host the Green Bay Packers on "Thursday Night Football," just four days after their divisional tilt against Seattle. Given the short turnaround, Shanahan believes it is unlikely he'll have his stud pass catcher on hand.

"Deebo is a huge part of our offense (and a) huge part of our team. When you have a threat of someone who can hurt you – whether it's blocking, whether it's catching or whether it's running, it's always an issue for defenses," Shanahan said. "The physicality our receivers bring to the game, starting with Deebo, really helps our offense. We'll miss him when he's out, that's for sure."