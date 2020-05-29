Morning Report: Players Get Creative with At-home Workouts, Daniel Brunskill Talks Right Guard Competition, Look Back at 49ers vs. Cardinals in 2003

Happy Friday Faithful,
Here are your top storylines for May 29.
Daniel Brunskill is Getting Creative While Preparing for the 2020 Season
In only 7 starts during the 2019 season, Daniel Brunskill cemented himself as a versatile asset along the 49ers offensive line. With injuries to Mike McGlinchey and Joe Staley, Brunskill stepped in at both right and left tackle. Now heading into his second season in San Francisco, Brunskill has his sights set on the starting right tackle position left vacant by the offseason departure of Mike Person. With NFL facilities currently closed to players and coaches, Brunskill is depending on his family to help him train and run drills. Read more about Brunskill's offseason preparations here.
Check out how Brunskill's teammates Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle and Ross Dwelley are getting ready for the 2020 season from home below.
Game Rewind: 49ers vs. Cardinals in Week 14 of the 2003 Season
Before the San Francisco 49ers take on the Arizona Cardinals for their 2020 season opener, check out some of the best moments from the team's 2003, 50-14, victory below. Notably during the high-scoring matchup, Jeff Garcia threw four touchdowns, two to Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, and took two into the end zone on foot landing him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
