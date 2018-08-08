D.J. Reed Could Be a Busy Man in 49ers Preseason Opener

Reed has a pair of interceptions thus far during camp. One came during 1-on-1s. The other still stands as the 49ers top defensive highlight through 11 practices. Reed made a leaping interception on a deep sideline pass from C.J. Beathard to Dante Pettis. In addition to the contested catch, Reed also had the wherewithal to keep both feet in bounds to secure the takeaway.

Colbert has taken notice of the rookie's strong play. San Francisco's starting free safety is well versed in the journey for late-round picks trying to earn a role on Sundays. Colbert was a seventh-round pick in 2017, but still won the starting job by the end of his rookie season. He sees a similar hunger in his protégé.

"I've seen D.J. grow from OTAs till now," Colbert said. "He's taking on two positions. That can be hard for a rookie coming in, especially in his position. He's taking it all really well. I'm excited to see how he's going to play."

Part of what helped Colbert's rise up the depth chart was a highlight-reel hit during last year's preseason finale. He forced a fumble and simultaneously had everyone saying, "Who's that guy?"

Whether it comes at nickel or free safety, Reed hopes to produce a similar moment against the Cowboys.