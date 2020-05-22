49ers Morning Report: D.J. Jones is '100%', Joe Staley's Advice to Raheem Mostert, George Kittle Lands No. 1 Spot on Top TEs List

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top storylines for Friday, May 22.
D.J. Jones is '100%' and Eager to Raise his Game in 2020
With a clear bill of health, D.J. Jones is eager to get back on the field and make a larger impact on the 49ers defensive line. Going into his fourth season in San Francisco, the nose tackle is using the offseason to elevate his play to become a consistent three-down player. Before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in New Orleans, Jones posted career highs in tackles (23), sacks (two) and a forced fumble. For more on Jones' recovery and preparations for the 2020 season click here.
How Raheem Mostert Shaped his Mindset after 'Idol' Frank Gore
Raheem Mostert shared the advice Joe Staley gave him during his early days in San Francisco. The running back asked about how he could play like his "idol" Frank Gore. Staley, who played with Gore for eight seasons, emphasized the work ethic the 49ers all-time rushing yards leader put in to his craft. Mostert, who said he's "trying to live up to that expectation," has taken that advice to heart and has not only used it to drive his attitude toward the game, but shares it with incoming players. Read More >>>
Bucky Brooks Lists His Top 5 TEs
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks ranked his Top 5 tight ends in the NFL, with George Kittle leading the pack.
Top 5
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
- Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
- Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints
- Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
