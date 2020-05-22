49ers Morning Report: D.J. Jones is '100%', Joe Staley's Advice to Raheem Mostert, George Kittle Lands No. 1 Spot on Top TEs List

How Raheem Mostert Shaped his Mindset after 'Idol' Frank Gore

Raheem Mostert shared the advice Joe Staley gave him during his early days in San Francisco. The running back asked about how he could play like his "idol" Frank Gore. Staley, who played with Gore for eight seasons, emphasized the work ethic the 49ers all-time rushing yards leader put in to his craft. Mostert, who said he's "trying to live up to that expectation," has taken that advice to heart and has not only used it to drive his attitude toward the game, but shares it with incoming players. Read More >>>