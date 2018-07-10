Counting Down the Top 10 49ers Players in Madden '19

NFL Madden '19 is set to hit shelves on Aug 10. Ahead of its release, EA Sports issued the highly anticipated player ratings for all 32 teams. The overall ratings are comprehensive evaluations of a players elusiveness, speed, positional abilities and other specific skills.
With the highest possible overall rating being 99, two members of the San Francisco 49ers tied for the best rating on the team at 90. Take a look at Madden's 10 highest-rated 49ers players and what gamers can expect for the game's release next month.
10. Marquise Goodwin
Madden Rating: 83
Goodwin proved that he's a legit weapon in the NFL as he nearly secured his first 1,000-yard season. His 73 overall rating in 2017 has jumped to 83 this time around. Goodwin has much more to offer than world-class speed.
9. Jimmy Garoppolo
Madden Rating: 83
Garoppolo improved from a 77 overall rating with the Patriots in 2017. Garoppolo tied with Derek Carr and Jared Goff with an 83 overall rating.
8. Kyle Juszczyk
Madden Rating: 84
For the second-straight season, Juszczyk is the Madden's highest-rated fullback.
7. Jerick McKinnon
Madden Rating: 85
McKinnon is expected to play a significant role in the 49ers offense as their premier running back. McKinnon earned an overall rating of 80 last season with the Vikings. He's coming off of a season with 150 touches and five total touchdowns.
6. Robbie Gould
Madden Rating: 85
Gould tied Atlanta Falcons Matt Bryant for the second-highest kicker rating behind Baltimore Ravens Justin Tucker (86). Gould made each of his first 15 field goals in 2017, setting the franchise record for most makes to start a season.
5. Pierre Garçon
Madden Rating: 86
Coming off of a season-ending neck injury, a healthy Garçon receiver will have the opportunity to flourish in Kyle Shanahan's offense in 2018 with Jimmy Garoppolo under center.
4. DeForest Buckner
Madden Rating: 86
Buckner may not be the 49ers best kept secret for long. Buckner had the ninth-highest overall rating of all defensive tackles. With an improved supporting cast, Buckner is projected to have a big year in 2018.
3. Reuben Foster
Madden Rating: 87
Foster was as advertised in 2017, resulting in a healthy increase from his 77 overall rating as a rookie. When healthy, Foster posted 72 total tackles in 10 games. Foster ranked as the fifth-best middle linebacker behind Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly (99), Seattle Seahawks Bobby Wagner (97), Atlanta Falcons Deion Jones (90) and Washington Redskins Zach Brown (88).
2. Joe Staley
Madden Rating: 90
Staley made a jump from his 81 overall rating in 2017. Entering into his 12th season, Staley is the fifth-highest rated left tackle behind Green Bay Packers David Bakhtiari (97), Dallas Cowboys Tyron Smith (95), Washington Redskins Trent Williams (94) and Philadelphia Eagles Jason Peters (91).
1. Richard Sherman
Madden Rating: 90
EA Sports has Sherman rated as the ninth-best cornerback and the second-highest out of the NFC West behind Arizona Cardinals Patrick Peterson. The rating says a lot about EA Sports' faith that Sherman will return to form following his Achilles injury.
Here's a look at how other members of the 49ers fared:
Jaquiski Tartt (83), Weston Richburg (81), Bradley Pinion (80), Arik Armstead (79), Mike McGlinchey (78), Solomon Thomas (78), Adrian Colbert (77), George Kittle (77), Jimmie Ward (77), Matt Breida (76), Dante Pettis (76), Malcolm Smith (76), Trent Taylor (76) and Korey Toomer (76).