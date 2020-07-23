Morning Report: Analysis of the 49ers Cornerback Position, NFC West Training Camp Preview, Solomon Thomas Supports Foster Youth

2020 Training Camp Preview: Cornerback

Training camp is set to kick off on July 28 at the SAP Performance Facility as the next step towards the start of the 49ers 2020 season. 49ers.com senior reporter Keiana Martin will break down everything you need to know about each position group in a new 10-part "2020 Training Camp Preview" series. In the latest installment, take a look at how the 49ers cornerback position could look in 2020.