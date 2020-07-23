Morning Report: Analysis of the 49ers Cornerback Position, NFC West Training Camp Preview, Solomon Thomas Supports Foster Youth

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, July 23.
2020 Training Camp Preview: Cornerback
Training camp is set to kick off on July 28 at the SAP Performance Facility as the next step towards the start of the 49ers 2020 season. 49ers.com senior reporter Keiana Martin will break down everything you need to know about each position group in a new 10-part "2020 Training Camp Preview" series. In the latest installment, take a look at how the 49ers cornerback position could look in 2020.
Cornerbacks on the Current Roster:
NFC West Training Camp Preview
NFL.com's Adam Maya broke down how the NFC West looks heading into the start of training camp, breaking down position battles, new players in the division and each team's strengths and weaknesses. Take a look at Maya's NFC West overview below.
Arizona Cardinals
- Position Battle to Watch: Right Tackle
- Biggest Strength: Wide Receiver
- Biggest Weakness: Offensive Line
- Newcomer/Player Returning from Injury to Watch: DeAndre Hopkins
Los Angeles Rams
- Position Battle to Watch: Running Back
- Biggest Strength: Defensive Line
- Biggest Weakness: Linebacker
- Newcomer/Player Returning from Injury to Watch: Van Jefferson
San Francisco 49ers
- Position Battle to Watch: Defensive Tackle
- Biggest Strength: Defensive Line
- Biggest Weakness: Running Back
- Newcomer/Player Returning from Injury to Watch: Brandon Aiyuk
Seattle Seahawks
- Position Battle to Watch: Running Back
- Biggest Strength: Quarterback
- Biggest Weakness: Offensive Line
- Newcomer/Player Returning from Injury to Watch: Jordyn Brooks
Solomon Thomas Supports Foster Youth
Solomon Thomas shared a message of encouragement with Santa Clara County foster youth at their virtual graduation ceremony and, for the second year in a row, donated Nike gift bags to help graduates in their next phase of life.