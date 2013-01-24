Colin Kaepernick Stays in Command

Kaepernick's been sought out for many television interviews before San Francisco's Feb. 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. On Wednesday, he spoke with 49ers Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young. On Thursday, it was a sit-down with another Hall of Famer, Dan Marino.

Young, the last quarterback to lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl win, gave the current signal-caller a bit of advice before kick-off at the Superdome.

"Just keep going," said Kaepernick, summing up the words of the left-handed passer, known for daring scrambles and pinpoint accuracy.

Kaepernick, himself, carries some of those characteristics in his own game. Only, Kaepernick's blazing speed makes him a greater threat to create separation from the opposition.

Roman and the 49ers offensive staff knew they had a talented player when they picked him in the second-round of the 2011 NFL Draft, but they didn't necessarily understand how soon Kaepernick could adjust and thrive in the professional game.

Looking back on Kaepernick's debut on "Monday Night Football," no less, Roman felt like the breakout victory on a national stage was a good indication of the young player's poise and determination.

"I could stand up here and say I knew, I knew it all the time," Roman teased. "But, that's not the case at all… You never quite know until somebody goes out and shows it on the field. And did it surprise us? No. But, it was definitely just a great performance in that first game. And moving forward to where he's at now, he's been through so many situations on the road, at home, ahead, behind, crowd noise, all that stuff to where it's really prepared him for this push for the Lombardi Trophy."

Kaepernick's push to win a Super Bowl includes a great deal of support from his admirers and the 49ers Faithful. The University of Nevada had 8,500 fans "Kaepernicking" at a recent basketball game and Kaepernick sent 200 "Kapcakes" to his alma mater, Pittman High School in Turlock, Calif.

The support from his hometown means a lot.

"That's where I'm from, that's where my roots are," Kaepernick said. "The fact that people that I grew up with are still saying good things about me is a good sign."

Public supports feels great, but the thrill of winning a Super Bowl is all Kaepernick can focus on these days. That, and the Baltimore Ravens, of course.