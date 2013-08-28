Colin Kaepernick on SI Cover

Aug 28, 2013 at 01:26 AM
Colin Kaepernick comparisons to Steve Young are made in the latest issue of Sports Illustrated.

The 49ers current mobile quarterback is compared to the Hall of Fame signal-caller in a piece written by respected scribe Austin Murphy.

Kaepernick discussed his thoughts on Young's play-making ability. Although the 49ers star looked up to Brett Favre being raised in a Packers household, Kaepernick also held Young's unique talents in high regard.

"He was different from most quarterbacks, as far as the scrambling, what he was able to do with his legs," Kaepernick told Murphy. "And he went out and won games."

Young, the winning 49ers quarterback in Super Bowl XXIX, shared his thoughts on Kaepernick's recent rise to stardom.

"The first competitive two-minute drill he had in his career was in the Super Bowl to win it, and he almost did!" Young said.

Look for Kaepernick and the cover story in the 2013 NFL Preview edition set to his newsstands.

