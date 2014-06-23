Colin Kaepernick: Offense Can Do 'A Lot More'

Does all the additions at receiver, does that give you the chance to expand what you can do as a quarterback? What those guys can do makes you able to do more?**

"I think it gives us an opportunity as an offense to do a lot more. When you have playmakers like Anquan, [WR] Stevie [Johnson], Crab [WR Michael Crabtree], B-Lloyd [WR Brandon Lloyd], [TE] Vernon [Davis], our tight ends, Bruce, [WR] Quinton [Patton], you have a lot of weapons that you can put in a lot of different places and you don't necessarily have to worry about where you're positioning people because they're all good route runners. They all the capability of getting open and making plays."

Would you like to see the offense start tilting more toward the passing game?

"I want to see this offense do whatever it has to to win games. That's really what's most important, but I'm always good to throw a few more balls."

Do you think that the offense is capable of becoming an elite, prolific passing offense?

"I think we have that capability. I think a lot of it is the game plan though. How do we want to attack different teams?"

What are your first impressions of RB Pierre Garçon, and in particular, his hands coming out of the backfield?

"He's a very good running back. Feel like he can make an impact here and he's someone we can use out of the backfield. Has very good hands, has a good feel for the game and has a little wiggle to him."

What do you think the biggest difference between the Colin Kaepernick that showed up here as a rookie three years ago to this minicamp, if you could sum up what's the difference between that guy and you?

"Experience. Experience in the offense. Experience with what I want to be doing on the field as far as footwork techniques, everything. It comes down to experience and the time here and time on task as far as what we're doing." Michael Crabtree's kind of taken things slow, but in the glimpses you've seen, is he better than he was last year, more explosive than he was at the end of last year?

"Yes. At the end of last year he still wasn't 100%. He has a lot more burst to him now. Looks really good."

