Colin Kaepernick: Offense Can Do 'A Lot More'

Jun 23, 2014 at 03:12 AM
If you have a little World Cup fever, there's a good chance you've heard of "Here Comes the Ball" - an awesome blog that is using Microsoft Paint to recap every World Cup match.

I thought I'd have a little MS Paint fun myself and draw a picture of Colin Kaepernick. It's not as easy as it originally sounded in my head.

Oh well. If you dare to try making a 49ers drawing with MS paint, tweet them @ me ... @TaylorPrice49. I'll retweet the best ones.

OK, back to work.

It's time for Niners Daily, the morning roundup that gets you caught up on all things 49ers and National Football League.

*What Kap Said...

At the conclusion of a three-day mandatory minicamp and a nine-week offseason program, Kaepernick fielded a number of questions on his state of mind heading into a month-long break. Here's a good snapshot of what the quarterback had to say about the state of the Niners and some of the team's new weapons on offense.

What did you get out of this three-day minicamp?
"We got more work with our receivers, with our running backs. Great opportunity for us just to get better."

What is your impression of some of the young guys, WR Bruce Ellington in particular?
"Bruce has been amazing out here. He's picked thing up very quickly. Good route runner. Very good feel for the game and he's made plays when we've given him the opportunity."

Does all the additions at receiver, does that give you the chance to expand what you can do as a quarterback? What those guys can do makes you able to do more?**
"I think it gives us an opportunity as an offense to do a lot more. When you have playmakers like Anquan, [WR] Stevie [Johnson], Crab [WR Michael Crabtree], B-Lloyd [WR Brandon Lloyd], [TE] Vernon [Davis], our tight ends, Bruce, [WR] Quinton [Patton], you have a lot of weapons that you can put in a lot of different places and you don't necessarily have to worry about where you're positioning people because they're all good route runners. They all the capability of getting open and making plays."

Would you like to see the offense start tilting more toward the passing game?
"I want to see this offense do whatever it has to to win games. That's really what's most important, but I'm always good to throw a few more balls."

Do you think that the offense is capable of becoming an elite, prolific passing offense?
"I think we have that capability. I think a lot of it is the game plan though. How do we want to attack different teams?"

What are your first impressions of RB Pierre Garçon, and in particular, his hands coming out of the backfield?
"He's a very good running back. Feel like he can make an impact here and he's someone we can use out of the backfield. Has very good hands, has a good feel for the game and has a little wiggle to him."

What do you think the biggest difference between the Colin Kaepernick that showed up here as a rookie three years ago to this minicamp, if you could sum up what's the difference between that guy and you?
"Experience. Experience in the offense. Experience with what I want to be doing on the field as far as footwork techniques, everything. It comes down to experience and the time here and time on task as far as what we're doing." Michael Crabtree's kind of taken things slow, but in the glimpses you've seen, is he better than he was last year, more explosive than he was at the end of last year?
"Yes. At the end of last year he still wasn't 100%. He has a lot more burst to him now. Looks really good."

    • What NFL teams are saying...

MUST-SEE! Adrian Peterson helmet cam & wired for sound: http://t.co/G4xxhWuani pic.twitter.com/W5KvwM2pNr — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 23, 2014

Check out the 10 best images from last week's minicamp - http://t.co/AaQ9zO2Qey pic.twitter.com/fHQbjHy7M1 — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 23, 2014

.@Margus_Hunt settles in: http://t.co/UXXwxTc5eU #WhoDey #LetsRoar pic.twitter.com/N6BooZ73Bn — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 23, 2014

Can the #Ravens return to an elite defense? http://t.co/W0yHPeUYcG pic.twitter.com/LWS1kmUMOy — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 23, 2014

I don't see a weakness in Aaron Rodgers' game. Read more: http://t.co/e6vAPnP83k pic.twitter.com/ewYT0CQo8h — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 23, 2014

.@viccarucci says #Browns special teams should benefit from continuity, new talent http://t.co/A6KDHWPSWu pic.twitter.com/B8ejIzUl2R — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 23, 2014

After a rookie season that had more downs than ups, Darius Slay showed offseason improvement: http://t.co/4uScOTDkrZ pic.twitter.com/xhdfU3bEO8 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 23, 2014

#Chiefs rookie @dee_ford_ finished minicamp seeing first-team reps. READ: http://t.co/K0WaEqQWi0 pic.twitter.com/xACsKwI0mF — Kansas City Chiefs (@KCChiefs) June 23, 2014

Look back at the five biggest stories this offseason...what is your favorite story? VIEW: http://t.co/I9Wzf2ehnP pic.twitter.com/WxY5hJJQqW — New York Giants (@Giants) June 23, 2014

Mailbag: Which Rookies Stood Out During OTAs? http://t.co/N7knC8s0Na — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 23, 2014

