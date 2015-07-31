Colin Kaepernick Just Gave Us 10 Reasons to Be Excited about 49ers Training Camp

Friday marked the official start of Colin Kaepernick's third season as the San Francisco 49ers franchise quarterback.

The team's unquestioned leader in 2015, Kaepernick returns motivated to prove that missing the playoffs a year ago was just a one-time aberration. The signal-caller's offseason work was well-documented and highly-discussed, and now it's time to see the fruits of his labor.

The last of 11 speakers on training camp report day, Kaepernick addressed reporters about a variety of topics that will be tracked throughout August.

Here are 10 things the quarterback said that will get you pumped for the upcoming season.

Asked about his personal goals multiples times in the interview, Kaepernick insisted that he is focused on the letters on the front of his jersey – not the name on his back.