Chris Culliver, Perrish Cox Say Goodbye to 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers starting cornerbacks from a season ago, Chris Culliver and Perrish Cox, have found new homes.
Culliver, who the 49ers selected in the third round of the 2011 draft, inked a four-year deal with Washington while Cox, who spent three years in San Francisco, agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the Tennessee Titans.
After missing the entire 2013 season with an ACL injury, Culliver returned last fall and recorded career bests in interceptions (four) and pass breakups (15). He scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys when he returned a fumble 35 yards to the end zone.
Cox stepped into the other starting role when Tramaine Brock suffered a Week 1 toe injury. In 15 games, he collected 53 tackles, 18 pass breakups and a team-high five interceptions.
Once Culliver and Cox finalized agreements with their respective new teams, the defensive backs posted "thank you" notes on Instagram.