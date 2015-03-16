Chris Culliver, Perrish Cox Say Goodbye to 49ers

Mar 16, 2015 at 03:49 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

The San Francisco 49ers starting cornerbacks from a season ago, Chris Culliver and Perrish Cox, have found new homes.

Culliver, who the 49ers selected in the third round of the 2011 draft, inked a four-year deal with Washington while Cox, who spent three years in San Francisco, agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the Tennessee Titans.

After missing the entire 2013 season with an ACL injury, Culliver returned last fall and recorded career bests in interceptions (four) and pass breakups (15). He scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys when he returned a fumble 35 yards to the end zone.

Cox stepped into the other starting role when Tramaine Brock suffered a Week 1 toe injury. In 15 games, he collected 53 tackles, 18 pass breakups and a team-high five interceptions.

Once Culliver and Cox finalized agreements with their respective new teams, the defensive backs posted "thank you" notes on Instagram.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Christian McCaffrey Habla Sobre su Lesión de Pantorrilla

El corredor de los 49ers, Christian McCaffrey, habló sobre la lesión que sufrió frente a los Commanders y de su proceso de recuperación de cara a los Playoffs.
news

Javon Hargrave Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Charvarius Ward Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Fred Warner Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
Advertising