Charles Haley Delivers Laughs, Emotion in Hall of Fame Speech

The final portion of Haley's talk went back to the football field. In his 12-year career, Haley won 10 division champions, five Super Bowls and two NFC Defensive Player of the Year awards. But the new Hall of Famer gave the credit for those accomplishments to his teammates and coaches.

Among a lengthy list of men Haley cited were Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, Ronnie Lott, Eric Wright and Keena Turner.

"I played with some of the greatest players in the history of football," Haley said. "The one thing I learned from those guys is unselfish plays and that team matters. We need to go back to that. It's not about individuals, it's about team. That's the only way you can have success."

Then there was Bill Walsh. Haley saved his closing remarks for the coach who took a shot on him coming out of a small school like James Madison in 1986.

"He was a Hall of Famer, but he was more to me," Haley said. "He followed me my whole career. I used to go to Stanford when he was the head coach. He would stop and come over to listen to me whine. Two days before he died, he called me and still was asking me, 'What can I do to help?' I will always love him with all my heart. He was really special to me."

Haley left the crowd with a few parting words to sum up his storied career.