Changes in Store for 49ers O-Line

"It's a positive thing, but at the same time, my goal is just to keep getting better," Davis said. "It is a confidence boost, but you have to put everything in perspective. This is just the first step. I want to be the best player I can possibly be."

Both players have spoken highly of their brief time with the 49ers offensive line coaches. They've also praised their veteran teammates for sharing valuable information.

"Everyone has a job to do and everyone communicates with each other," Iupati said of his relationship with his fellow linemen. "There's good chemistry going. They're helping me and Anthony a lot. We're constantly communicating with each other because we're always trying to have the perfect play."

And as Singletary explained, they'll get the chance to play perfectly for the foreseeable future.

"I've talked with [Offensive Coordinator] Jimmy Raye, talked with [Offensive Line Coach] Mike Solari and made the decision to go ahead," Singletary said. "We feel that we've seen enough and those guys have shown us that.

"First of all, they've showed us that they have the ability to step in and be able to do it. The second thing is, we realize that if that is the case, we have to give them the reps that they need to adjust and be ready."

Solari's energy and teaching methods has instantly rubbed off on his rookie pupils.

"As a group, we're a reflection of our coaches," Davis said. "Every group is a reflection of their coaches as far as their enthusiasm for the game and how they come to work."

Notes and QuotesFor the first time under the Mike Singletary-era, music could be heard at the start of the morning practice. In the afternoon, the music switched up from contemporary music to jazz, showing an eclectic taste of music by the 49ers coaching staff.