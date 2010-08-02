Camp Gets Physical, Nutcracker Begins

Thirteen years of professional football and Takeo Spikes still is finding ways to lighten up training camp. The veteran linebacker showcased his passion for the game on Monday by sporting his "old school look for camp." Spikes arrived on Saturday sporting much longer hair, reminiscent of his college days at Auburn. But he took it a step further on Monday by wearing a cross-bar face-mask. "That was 'Nutcracker' edition," Spikes joked after practice. "It's a tribute to all the old guys who came before me. I figured I would pay homage to them with the Gerry Cosby shoulder pads and the Mike Singletary face-mask."

During 1-on-1 work, undrafted rookie wide receiver Bakari Grant caught a deep touchdown pass over Shawntae Spencer on a perfectly thrown deep ball from quarterback David Carr.

Cornerback Nate Clements was another player pleased to get back into the physical side of football. The 10-year veteran missed nine games last season with a fractured scapula and has been itching to get back to his physical style of play. "It seems like it's been forever since I've been out there, but it felt good to get reacquainted. It felt like the first day of school, putting the pads on and knocking the rust off." Clements said the 49ers defense wants to be the top unit in the league and in order to achieve it, they've set goals throughout camp like coming up with three turnovers per practice.

The official "Welcome to training camp" moment took place when fullback Brit miller flattened an outside linebacker on a blitz pickup in the early stages of the nearly three-hour practice.

Joe Staley proved he's really close to being 100-percent if not already that. The inside linebacker showed no signs of field-rust despite missing most of the offseason recovering from knee surgery. Willis popped fullback Moran Norris in the hole on a run play, making the loudest thud of the day. Later, he came up with a nice pass breakup on Alex Smith's quick out to tight end Joe Jon Finley.

Safety Dashon Goldson came up with his second interception in as many days after a pass went through the hands of wide receiver Jason Hill and into Goldson's.

The best play of the day took place during the 7-on-7 period as Smith heaved a 35-yard touchdown to wide receiver Brandon Jones.

After practice said Smith's comfort has grown tremendously this offseason. "I think our expectation levels, especially in the perimeter group, have changed so much. You can definitely feel going through today like we did, not that it was a terrible day, but just the guys outside, no one's content with what we're doing. The expectations have definitely risen and I think we all expect so much more and I expect more success and we have to continue to demand that out of ourselves."

The 49ers second practice of the day will be open to the fans, who signed up for tickets weeks back on 49ers.com. We'll have more updates in our Goal Posts Blog from the afternoon session.