C.J. Beathard Relying on His Studies As 49ers Starting QB

Beyond his 480 passing yards through just over six quarters of play, Beathard has also shown to have some intangible traits as well. Beathard has taken his share of big hits thus far, and after each one, the rookie gets back to his feet unfazed. That kind of toughness has already made an impression on his teammates.

"C.J. is fearless out there when you see him take some shots," fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. "He pops right back up like its nothing. It kind of fires you up a little bit. Like 'alright, if my quarterback can do this, I can put it on the line for him.'"

Another one of Beathard's strong suits is his short memory, a mandatory trait for any successful quarterback. His belief in himself will never be shaken by a mistake or two.

"He flushes everything really fast. That's one thing (Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz) taught us. You have 24 hours to sulk or feel bad about a loss, or be happy about a win, and then you flush it and move on to the next game," tight end George Kittle said. "C.J. is a confident player. You can throw an interception or lose a game it doesn't matter. The next play or the next game, he's going to come back as a great player."

Beathard's first road start will take place on Sunday against the 6-1 Philadelphia Eagles. Carson Wentz and Co. own the NFL's fifth-ranked scoring offense. The rookie knows that it's up to him to help the 49ers keep pace in Week 8.