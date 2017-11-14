C.J. Beathard Nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Nov 14, 2017 at 12:57 AM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

What a week for San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard. Not only did the 49ers grab their first win of the season, but Beathard snagged his first-career win in Sunday's Week 10 victory over the New York Giants.

Beathard had his best performance of his young career and earned a nod for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week nomination. The 49ers quarterback completed 19-of-25 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Beathard also rushed for his third-career score and finished the contest with a 123.4 quarterback rating.

One of Beathard's highlight-worthy plays came as an 83-yard bomb downfield to Marquise Goodwin for six. Two key blocks by Pierre Garçon and Garrett Celek opened up the play for the 49ers first touchdown of the game and San Francisco's longest pass play since Colin Kaepernick in 2014.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer are other Week 10 nominees.

To cast your vote for Beathard, click here.

Fans can vote for Beathard through Friday at 3 PM ET to determine the PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK, and the winner will be announced Friday on NFL Network's 'NFL Total Access' and on NFL.com.

