Building a World Cup-caliber Soccer Team from the 49ers Roster

Outside Backs: Tarvarius Moore and Ahkello Witherspoon

I want my outside backs to be able to cover ground. They need the speed to assist in the attack while also having the ability to retreat in a timely manner in order to quell an opponent's counter. Moore's 4.32-second 40-yard dash will come in handy here.

Witherspoon is one player who we know has a soccer background, and he also posted an impressive 4.45-second 40 time at the NFL Combine. Both Moore and Witherspoon are tasked with covering speedy receivers on the outside of the 49ers defense, so they seem qualified for this job on the soccer pitch.

Substitute: K'Waun Williams​

Defensive Midfielder: Reuben Foster

This is another enforcer-type role. Foster will be tasked with controlling possession in the middle of the field and putting an end to an opponent's attack before it even develops. Defense will quickly turn into offense if Foster does his job well. Foster will lead the team in challenges and tackles, much like he did for the 49ers as a rookie in 2017. His skill set and athletic profile are a perfect fit for this position.

Substitute: Fred Warner

Outside Midfielders: Jerick McKinnon and Dante Pettis

I want these two players to have similar athletic profiles as my outside backs while having a more offensive mindset. At the same time, both outside mids will have to assist on defense at times as well. The versatility of McKinnon and Pettis will come into play here. They'll constantly be the move, but give them an opening and they're likely to find the back of the net.