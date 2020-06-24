Morning Report: Bryant Young to Be Inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame, Jed York Discusses Season Outlook, Joe Staley Shares Retirement Activities

Bryant Young to Be Inducted into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame

The San Francisco 49ers and the York family announced on Tuesday that Bryant Young will become the 29th inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame. Young was originally selected by San Francisco seventh overall in the 1994 NFL Draft. Young made an immediate impact in San Francisco, earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He spent his entire 14-year career with the 49ers, starting all 208 games in which he appeared. He was also a four-time All-Pro (1996, 1998-99, 2001) and Pro Bowl (1997, 2000, 2002-03) selection and was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 1999. Young was named the recipient of the Len Eshmont Award eight times (1996, 1998-00, 2004-07), the most in franchise history. Jed York made the announcement during Episode 3 of the 49ers 2020 State of the Franchise which streamed exclusively for season ticket members last night. During the conversation, Bryant looked back at his 14-year career and all the people who played a part in his success, including the Faithful. "To the best fans in the land, the Faithful, thank you for your unwavering support over the years." Bryant said. "I can still hear your cheers echoing in my memories." Watch the third episode of the 49ers State of the Franchise series tonight at 5 p.m. PT on 49ers.com and the team's YouTube.