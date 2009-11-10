Breaking Down the Bears

The 49ers Thursday night primetime matchup against the Chicago Bears at Candlestick Park should make for an intriguing game, storylines aside.

Mike Singletary will coach the 49ers against the team he played 12 seasons for as a Hall of Fame middle linebacker and won Super Bowl XX.

And while it may be hard to not get caught up in that aspect of the game, both teams are coming off losses and will have to be ready in a matter of days to get back in the win column.

The 49ers (3-5) have dropped five of their last six games and four straight, while Chicago (4-4) has dropped three of its last four.

On Offense

When quarterback Jay Cutler was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Bears in the offseason for Kyle Orton and draft picks, Chicago's run-first team of 2008 had to become more of a pass-friendly offense to showcase the talents of their strong-armed signal caller.

Through eight games Cutler has ushered in that change. Currently, the Bears rank as the league's 28th best rush offense and 11th best pass attack.