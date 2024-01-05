Breaking Down QB Starters for Rams vs. 49ers, Season Finale Preview  | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:

  • 1:40 - Recapping the 49ers 2024 Pro Bowl campaign
  • 3:30 - Discussing QB Sam Darnold starting over Brock Purdy
  • 5:35 - Previewing the 49ers matchup vs. Rams QB Carson Wentz
  • 7:14 - 49ers players who will likely sit out on Sunday
  • 8:42 - WRs Ray-Ray McCloud III and Danny Gray return to practice
  • 9:51 - What to expect from the Rams in Week 18
  • 11:02 - Bold predictions for #LARvsSF

49ers Players Put in the Work for their Matchup Against the Rams 🏈

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for their Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

TE George Kittle, TE Charlie Woerner
1 / 23

TE George Kittle, TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
2 / 23

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defensive Backs
3 / 23

San Francisco 49ers Defensive Backs

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
4 / 23

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
5 / 23

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
6 / 23

K Jake Moody

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
7 / 23

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
8 / 23

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
9 / 23

TE Jake Tonges

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
10 / 23

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver, DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward, S Logan Ryan
11 / 23

CB Isaiah Oliver, DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward, S Logan Ryan

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters
12 / 23

LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Erik Harris
13 / 23

S Erik Harris

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, RB Elijah Mitchell, FB Kyle Juszczyk
14 / 23

RB Jordan Mason, RB Elijah Mitchell, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
15 / 23

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
16 / 23

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jeremy McNichols
17 / 23

RB Jeremy McNichols

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
18 / 23

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
19 / 23

DL Alex Barrett

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
20 / 23

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
21 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
22 / 23

LB Jalen Graham

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
23 / 23

WR Willie Snead IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising