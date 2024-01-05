Breaking Down QB Starters for Rams vs. 49ers, Season Finale Preview  | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:
- 1:40 - Recapping the 49ers 2024 Pro Bowl campaign
- 3:30 - Discussing QB Sam Darnold starting over Brock Purdy
- 5:35 - Previewing the 49ers matchup vs. Rams QB Carson Wentz
- 7:14 - 49ers players who will likely sit out on Sunday
- 8:42 - WRs Ray-Ray McCloud III and Danny Gray return to practice
- 9:51 - What to expect from the Rams in Week 18
- 11:02 - Bold predictions for #LARvsSF
