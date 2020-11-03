Brandon Aiyuk Continues to Shine, Earning 'Rookie of the Week' Nomination

For the second time this season, ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ has earned a nomination for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week. Aiyuk was a bright spot in the 49ers offense in Week 8, leading the team with 91 yards, while catching eight of his 11 targets, including one for a touchdown.

The rookie posted three catches of 17 yards or more, including a 33-yard deep pass from ﻿Nick Mullens﻿, San Francisco's longest play from scrimmage on the day.

Over the 49ers last two contests, Aiyuk has registered 14 catches for 206 yards, ranked fourth among all NFL wide receivers behind Green Bay Packers Davante Adams (249), Atlanta Falcons Julio Jones (234) and Seattle Seahawks Tyler Lockett (233).

His first nomination came after his team-leading 101-yard and one-touchdown performance against the New York Giants in Week 3.

Aiyuk is up against quarterbacks Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) and Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), running back Zack Moss (Buffalo Bills) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (Dallas Cowboys) for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week award.