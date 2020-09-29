Brandon Aiyuk Earns 'Rookie of the Week' Nomination

Sep 29, 2020 at 10:27 AM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

Brandon Aiyuk was one of the (many) bright spots in Sunday's 36-9 victory over the New York Giants. The rookie finished the game with a team-leading 101 all-purpose yards. Aiyuk posted five receptions for 70 yards to add to three carries for 31 yards and a rushing touchdown on 56 snaps on Sunday.

His performance earned him his first-career nomination for Pepsi's Rookie of the Week.

One of Aiyuk's most memorable plays came on an end around, as the rookie hit a hole created by Kyle Juszczyk﻿, Ben Garland and Mike McGlinchey and went untouched for a 19-yard touchdown, the first of his career.

He also hauled in a 20-yard reception to convert a fourth quarter third down that led to a Jeff Wilson Jr. touchdown.

"It was fun to get out there and get my feet wet," Aiyuk said. "Last week I got the feeling out of the way to know what it would be like. So, I was excited to get to work this week, and I knew I would be more of an option."

Aiyuk is up against Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Each week of the season, five finalists are chosen for the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week award. A winner is determined by fan voting online at NFL.com. To vote for Aiyuk, visit NFL.com/Rookies.

