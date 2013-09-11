Boldin Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

In his first game with the San Francisco 49ers, wide receiver Anquan Boldin was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. It's his second career, Offensive Player of the Week honor. Boldin took the award in Week 3 of the 2010 season as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

In a 34-28 win over the Green Bay Packers, Boldin was a dominant play-maker. It can be assumed he likely edged his quarterback for the Week 1 honor. Colin Kaepernick totaled a career-high 412 passing yards against Green Bay, but it was Boldin who came through with clutch receptions throughout the game.

"Fabulous game by Anquan Boldin," Jim Harbaugh said in his postgame remarks. "I don't know how many yards he had, but there were a lot. A couple hundred maybe and some tremendous catches."

In total, Boldin hauled in 13 receptions for 208 yards and one touchdown in his 49ers debut. It was the most receiving yards by a 49ers wideout on Opening Day. Boldin beat the previous mark of 169 receiving yards, held by Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice from Sept. 5, 1994.

There have been only been three 10-catch, 200-yard receiving performances on Kickoff Weekend in NFL history and Boldin has two of them. In his NFL debut with the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 7, 2003, Boldin had 10 receptions for 217 yards and two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions.

Boldin's debut with the 49ers was his second-best, single-game output of his 11-year NFL career.

"He showed me he's a monster," tight end Vernon Davis said of Boldin.

Boldin became the first wide receiver in NFL history to record 100-yard receiving games in debuts for three teams (Arizona, Baltimore and San Francisco).

The veteran receiver also joined Rice, Terrell Owens and John Taylor as the only 49ers wideouts to win NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Boldin, Rice (1994) and running back Garrison Hearst (1998) are San Francisco's only players to be named Offensive Player of the Week on Kickoff Weekend.

Boldin also became the first player in NFL history to score a touchdown in his debut for a team he faced in the previous season's Super Bowl.