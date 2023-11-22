Presented by

Spencer Burford OUT vs. Seahawks; Inactives for #SFvsSEA

Nov 22, 2023 at 03:50 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
The San Francisco 49ers will be without just one of their starting offensive linemen for their Thanksgiving night clash with the Seattle Seahawks. Left guard Aaron Banks (toe) rejoined practice this week for the first time since suffering from turf toe versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 and is set to return to game action. Fellow lineman Spencer Burford (knee) is inactive after sustaining a knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The second-year offensive lineman was unable to participate in practice this week, and although head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that while Burford's injury is not a long term concern for the team, the short turnaround in Week 12 made his status "worrisome."

Ahead of kickoff, cornerback Samuel Womack III (knee) was activated off the Injured Reserve list and will be available for tonight's game. Womack III was placed on IR following San Francisco's season opener and had his 21-day practice window opened coming out of the Week 9 Bye. To help combat some of the injuries to the 49ers offensive line, Jesse Davis and Corey Luciano were activated from the team's practice squad and both will be active against the Seahawks.

Here's a look at the 49ers Week 12 inactives:

49ers

