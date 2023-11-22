Spencer Burford OUT vs. Seahawks; Inactives for #SFvsSEA

The San Francisco 49ers will be without just one of their starting offensive linemen for their Thanksgiving night clash with the Seattle Seahawks. Left guard Aaron Banks (toe) rejoined practice this week for the first time since suffering from turf toe versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 and is set to return to game action. Fellow lineman Spencer Burford (knee) is inactive after sustaining a knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The second-year offensive lineman was unable to participate in practice this week, and although head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that while Burford's injury is not a long term concern for the team, the short turnaround in Week 12 made his status "worrisome."