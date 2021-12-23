Azeez Al-Shaair, AJ Brown, Julio Jones Active; Titans Without Three O-Linemen for 'TNF'

Dec 23, 2021 at 03:49 PM

The San Francisco 49ers will get back linebacker ﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿ ahead of the team's Week 16 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.  

While working through an elbow sprain suffered in Week 14, Al-Shaair missed last week's game and was ruled questionable heading into Thursday's primetime matchup. His return is a welcomed sight with fellow linebacker Dre Greenlaw expected to miss his fourth-straight week as he continues to nurse a re-aggravated groin injury.

On Thursday, the team promoted ﻿Curtis Robinson﻿ from the team's practice squad to add depth behind Al-Shaair should the team opt to monitor his snaps against Tennessee.

Running back ﻿Brian Hill﻿ was also activated from the practice squad in advance of Thursday's tilt as Elijah Mitchell has been officially designated as OUT.

Mitchell will miss his third-straight game as the running back has been dealing with knee irritation. His recovery has taken longer than anticipated which left San Francisco feeling less than optimistic leading into Thursday.

Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿, who is coming off of a 100-yard outing on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons is likely to help carry the load in Mitchell's absence. The 49ers opened rookie running back Trey Sermon﻿'s practice window this week, after he was placed on Injured Reserve on December 4 with an ankle injury. However, he remains on Injured Reserve heading into Thursday's game.

As for Tennessee, wide receiver Julio Jones re-injured his hamstring last week, however, is expected to play, alongside A.J. Brown (chest), who was elevated to the active roster from Injured Reserve.

Tennessee will be without three of their offensive linemen against San Francisco. Left guard Rodger Saffold was ruled out on Thursday with COVID-19. Additionally, left tackle Taylor Lewan is out with a back injury. Backup offensive tackle Kendall Lamm, who was expected to start in place of Lewan, took to Instagram to announce he also has COVID-19.

Here's a look at the 49ers and Titans inactives ahead of #SFvsTEN:

49ers

Titans

  • T Taylor Lewan
  • LB David Long
  • DT Larrell Murchison
  • G Rodger Saffold

