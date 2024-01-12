AP All-Pro Reveal, Bye Week Injury Updates and NFC Opponent Options | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:
- 1:37 - Announcing the 49ers seven AP All-Pro selections
- 4:17 - DL Arik Armstead, CB Ambry Thomas and more players return to practice
- 6:11 - How the 49ers are staying competitive during the postseason Bye week
- 7:23 - Breaking down scenarios for potential Divisional Round matchups
- 9:18 - Answering questions directly from the Faithful
