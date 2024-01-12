AP All-Pro Reveal, Bye Week Injury Updates and NFC Opponent Options | 1st & 10

Jan 12, 2024 at 12:00 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Faithful – we want to hear from you! Text "1st&10" to (408) 715-4949 to submit any questions you have for the podcast.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:

  • 1:37 - Announcing the 49ers seven AP All-Pro selections
  • 4:17 - DL Arik Armstead, CB Ambry Thomas and more players return to practice
  • 6:11 - How the 49ers are staying competitive during the postseason Bye week
  • 7:23 - Breaking down scenarios for potential Divisional Round matchups
  • 9:18 - Answering questions directly from the Faithful

Related Links

49ers Faithful Get Amped Up at Levi's® Stadium 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers Faithful
1 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 23

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 23

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 23

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 23

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 23

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 23

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 23

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 23

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Timeline for Armstead Return, Ferrell Injury and NFLPA All-Pro Reveal | 1st & 10

Learn more about the the timelines for return for several 49ers playmakers, the Bye week practice schedule and the NFLPA All-Pro team on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Reviewing the Regular Season Finale, Wild Card Matchups and 2024 Opponents | 1st & 10

Learn more about the takeaways from the 49ers Week 18 game vs. the Rams, NFC Wild Card matchups and 2024 opponents on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down QB Starters for Rams vs. 49ers, Season Finale Preview  | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers regular season finale versus the Los Angeles Rams and the team's plan to rest QB Brock Purdy and start Sam Darnold on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Kick Off 2024 with the No. 1 Seed, Approach for Week 18 vs. Rams | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers NFC-clinching weekend, injury updates and the team's approach to Week 18 vs. the Rams on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing the 49ers-Commanders Week 17 Matchup and Roster Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 game vs. the Washington Commanders, Patrick Wills' HOF finalist selection and roster updates on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Reviewing the 49ers Conference Standings and Week 17 Injury Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers postseason positioning, the latest NFL power rankings and team injury updates following their Christmas night loss on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down the Ravens Tape and Injury Updates with Larry Krueger | 1st & 10

Learn more about the San Francisco 49ers next opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, in this matchup breakdown with Larry Krueger on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing the Ravens-49ers Christmas Matchup with Melissa Kim | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers Christmas Day matchup versus the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens with Audacy contributor Melissa Kim on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping the 49ers NFC West Clinching-Win Over the Cardinals | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers 45-29 win over the Cardinals and the team's back-to-back NFC West titles Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down Week 15 vs. the Cardinals with Craig Grialou  | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers first meeting with Cardinals QB Kyler Murray since 2021 and what's at stake in the 49ers Week 15 matchup versus Arizona on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

NFC Standings and Previewing the Arizona Cardinals with Carlos Ramirez | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers current No. 1 NFC seeding and the biggest matchups to watch in the 49ers-Cardinals Week 15 game with NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramirez on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Advertising