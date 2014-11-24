Antoine Bethea Adds Pierre Garçon Jersey to Collection

Nov 24, 2014 at 01:44 AM

49ers Jersey Swaps

In recent years, San Francisco 49ers players have shown respect for their opponents by trading uniforms postgame.

No Title
1 / 100
No Title
2 / 100
No Title
3 / 100
No Title
4 / 100
No Title
5 / 100
No Title
6 / 100
No Title
7 / 100
No Title
8 / 100
No Title
9 / 100
No Title
10 / 100
No Title
11 / 100
No Title
12 / 100
No Title
13 / 100
No Title
14 / 100
No Title
15 / 100
No Title
16 / 100
No Title
17 / 100
No Title
18 / 100
No Title
19 / 100
No Title
20 / 100
No Title
21 / 100
No Title
22 / 100
No Title
23 / 100
No Title
24 / 100
No Title
25 / 100
No Title
26 / 100
No Title
27 / 100
No Title
28 / 100
No Title
29 / 100
No Title
30 / 100
No Title
31 / 100
No Title
32 / 100
No Title
33 / 100
No Title
34 / 100
No Title
35 / 100
No Title
36 / 100
No Title
37 / 100
No Title
38 / 100
No Title
39 / 100
No Title
40 / 100
No Title
41 / 100
No Title
42 / 100
No Title
43 / 100
No Title
44 / 100
No Title
45 / 100
No Title
46 / 100
No Title
47 / 100
No Title
48 / 100
No Title
49 / 100
No Title
50 / 100
No Title
51 / 100
No Title
52 / 100
No Title
53 / 100
No Title
54 / 100
No Title
55 / 100
No Title
56 / 100
No Title
57 / 100
No Title
58 / 100
No Title
59 / 100
No Title
60 / 100
No Title
61 / 100
No Title
62 / 100
No Title
63 / 100
No Title
64 / 100
No Title
65 / 100
No Title
66 / 100
No Title
67 / 100
No Title
68 / 100
No Title
69 / 100
No Title
70 / 100
No Title
71 / 100
No Title
72 / 100
No Title
73 / 100
No Title
74 / 100
No Title
75 / 100
No Title
76 / 100
No Title
77 / 100
No Title
78 / 100
No Title
79 / 100
No Title
80 / 100
No Title
81 / 100
No Title
82 / 100
No Title
83 / 100
No Title
84 / 100
No Title
85 / 100
No Title
86 / 100
No Title
87 / 100
No Title
88 / 100
No Title
89 / 100
No Title
90 / 100
No Title
91 / 100
No Title
92 / 100
No Title
93 / 100
No Title
94 / 100
No Title
95 / 100
No Title
96 / 100
No Title
97 / 100
No Title
98 / 100
No Title
99 / 100
No Title
100 / 100
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The growing trend of NFL players swapping uniforms continued on Sunday. San Francisco 49ers safety Antoine Bethea was once again involved.

Bethea traded uniforms with former Indianapolis Colts teammate Pierre Garçon.

"He is a great competitor, a good friend and it was good going against him," Bethea said on a day where San Francisco held Washington to 77 net passing yards in a 17-13 comeback win.

"He is a hard worker and it is just something I have been doing, swapping jerseys."

Three weeks ago, Bethea also exchanged jerseys with New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram after an overtime win.

The 49ers safety wasn't the only player making a post-game trade.

Perrish Cox traded with quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Michael Wilhoite swapped threads with Washington safety Trenton Robinson, a former San Francisco draft pick.

Former Stanford teammates Jonathan Martin and Trent Murphy handed over uniforms. Former USC teammates Marcus Martin and Silas Redd Jr. exchanged uniforms as well.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Trent Williams Active vs. Jaguars; Inactives for #SFvsJAX

Left tackle Trent Williams and defensive lineman Javon Hargrave are active for the 49ers Week 10 matchup versus the Jaguars.
news

Ways to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 10)

Broadcast and stream info for the 49ers Week 10 matchup against the Jaguars.
news

49ers Promote CB to Active Roster, Place DL Jackson on Injured Reserve

The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

World War II Heroes: The 49ers Founding Fathers

From team administrators like Lou Spadia, to QB Frankie Albert and RB Len Eshmont, military veterans returning from World War II supplied the backbone of the 49ers original 1946 team.
Advertising