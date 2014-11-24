Antoine Bethea Adds Pierre Garçon Jersey to Collection

In recent years, San Francisco 49ers players have shown respect for their opponents by trading uniforms postgame.
The growing trend of NFL players swapping uniforms continued on Sunday. San Francisco 49ers safety Antoine Bethea was once again involved.
Bethea traded uniforms with former Indianapolis Colts teammate Pierre Garçon.
"He is a great competitor, a good friend and it was good going against him," Bethea said on a day where San Francisco held Washington to 77 net passing yards in a 17-13 comeback win.
"He is a hard worker and it is just something I have been doing, swapping jerseys."
Three weeks ago, Bethea also exchanged jerseys with New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram after an overtime win.
The 49ers safety wasn't the only player making a post-game trade.
Perrish Cox traded with quarterback Robert Griffin III.
Michael Wilhoite swapped threads with Washington safety Trenton Robinson, a former San Francisco draft pick.
Former Stanford teammates Jonathan Martin and Trent Murphy handed over uniforms. Former USC teammates Marcus Martin and Silas Redd Jr. exchanged uniforms as well.