Antoine Bethea Adds Pierre Garçon Jersey to Collection

The growing trend of NFL players swapping uniforms continued on Sunday. San Francisco 49ers safety Antoine Bethea was once again involved.

Bethea traded uniforms with former Indianapolis Colts teammate Pierre Garçon.

"He is a great competitor, a good friend and it was good going against him," Bethea said on a day where San Francisco held Washington to 77 net passing yards in a 17-13 comeback win.

"He is a hard worker and it is just something I have been doing, swapping jerseys."

Three weeks ago, Bethea also exchanged jerseys with New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram after an overtime win.

The 49ers safety wasn't the only player making a post-game trade.