Alfred Morris has 'Plenty of Juice Left' to Push for a Roster Spot

The underdog story is old hat for Morris. It's not that there are perceived slights that help him keep an edge on the field. Morris has genuinely been overlooked for his entire football career. He had just one Division I offer coming out of high school despite being an All-State player. Morris posted two 1,000-yard seasons at Florida Atlantic but still didn't hear his name called until the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

That's why Morris isn't concerning himself with being an afterthought in the latest round of NFL free agency. He's got an opportunity now. Worrying about anything else would be a waste of headspace.

"I've always been the underdog," Morris said. "I've always been overlooked or taken for granted. When I get an opportunity, I make the most of it every time."

Making the 49ers roster, while not impossible, isn't a given, either. Morris will have to beat out Joe Williams, Raheem Mostert and Jeremy McNichols to do so. His résumé is more impressive than his peers, but it will be what's left in the tank that will determine the length of Morris' stay in San Francisco.