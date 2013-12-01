Alex Boone Leads Patchwork O-line sans Staley

"I knew he was going to play like a man," Boone said of Looney, a second-year pro. "When he first came out there, we said hey, 'It's time to be a big boy.'

"It was a chippy game to start with, and we knew it was going to be like that. Knowing Joe, we knew he was ready."

Boone called Looney's only noticeable mistake, a holding penalty that negated a Kaepernick scramble just before halftime, "rubbish."

"Hell of a performance, coming off the bench and just kicking some (butt)," Boone said. "Can't be more proud of the guy than that. I know he's going to be ready for this week."

The 49ers have long expressed confidence in Snyder, too, who reunited with the team this offseason because of his versatility. While both he and Looney can play multiple positions along the line, Snyder said he was given valuable instruction from Staley and Iupati on the intracacies of playing guard within the team's scheme.

"His leadership, between him and Mike tellings us what we're doing on the field, they're watching," Snyder said. "They see everything we see from a different perspective. Getting information from is good."

Looney added: "Everybody felt bad that Joe went down, but we had to focus on the game. It was the best thing to do for the guys that got hurt."

As for how long Staley could be out, there was no immediate answer, only speculation and reports employing unnamed sources.

"I don't want to make any rush judgment," Jim Harbaugh said, "or repeat anything until the tests have been run."

If Staley misses as much time as Iupati already has, Looney could be in line for his first NFL start. He made his NFL debut in Week 12 at Washington.

"If that happens, then it does," Looney said. "I'm going to continue to look at guys like Boone and Mike, and the film to continue to get better every week."

Snyder, too, could see his run as a starter continue.

"Those are big shoes to fill for us," he said, "but we're excited about the challenge and the opportunity to step up."