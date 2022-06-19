A Day for Reflection and Appreciation: Celebrating Juneteenth

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth (short for "June Nineteenth") is June 19th every year. Though President Lincoln emancipated enslaved people on January 1, 1863 (what is celebrated as emancipation day) in the Union States, it did not apply to the Confederate States or those states where there were little or no Union troops. Texas was a state which had very few Union troops and many slave owners fled to the state because of this. Union troops reached Galveston Texas and freed the remaining enslaved people on June 19, 1865.