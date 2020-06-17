Morning Report: Faces of the 90-man Roster, Ed Block Courage Award Foundation Honors Solomon Thomas, A 49ers PRIDE Live Conversation

Solomon Thomas Awarded Ed Block Courage Award

Following the conclusion of the 2019 season, Solomon Thomas was voted as the 49ers Ed Block Courage Award recipient by his teammates. The Ed Block Courage Award is named after Ed Block, the former head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts. Block was a pioneer in his profession and a respected humanitarian whose most passionate cause was helping children of abuse. The award is presented in his name each year to the player that exemplified a commitment to sportsmanship and courage.