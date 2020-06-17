Morning Report: Faces of the 90-man Roster, Ed Block Courage Award Foundation Honors Solomon Thomas, A 49ers PRIDE Live Conversation

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, June 17.
Faces of the 49ers Roster
Get to know each face of the 2020 San Francisco 49ers 90-man roster with the gallery below.
Check out photos of the faces of your 2020 San Francisco 49ers 90-man roster.
Advertising
Roster Quick Facts
- Most years in the NFL: Robbie Gould (16)
- Number of schools represented: 68
- Youngest players: Salvon Ahmed and Jared Mayden (21)
- Tallest player: Mike McGlinchey (6'8")
- Players under the age of 25: 42
- Number of offensive players: 45
- Number of defensive players: 42
Solomon Thomas Awarded Ed Block Courage Award
Following the conclusion of the 2019 season, Solomon Thomas was voted as the 49ers Ed Block Courage Award recipient by his teammates. The Ed Block Courage Award is named after Ed Block, the former head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts. Block was a pioneer in his profession and a respected humanitarian whose most passionate cause was helping children of abuse. The award is presented in his name each year to the player that exemplified a commitment to sportsmanship and courage.
A 49ers PRIDE Live Conversation
On Monday, June 22 from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m., the 49ers invite you to tune into a live conversation about LGBTQ+ activism in sports and the game of football. Moderated by Pac-12 Network's Kate Scott, she will be joined by former NFL players Ryan O'Callaghan, Brendon Ayanbadejo and 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers. They'll discuss their experiences as out and allied persons in the world of professional sports and the normalization of LGBTQ+ athletes. To join the event and to submit a question for the panelists, click here.