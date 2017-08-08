9 Observations from 49ers Training Camp: Aug. 8

A sobering scene marked an early finish to Tuesday's practice. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Donavin Newsom collided with another defender and fell to the ground. He remained still as the team's medical staff tended to him. Players surrounded Newsom and took a knee. Many, like wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, prayed for several minutes.

Newsom was ultimately taken away by ambulance. Kyle Shanahan offered some promising news after practice, sharing that Newsom had feeling in his lower half. The entire organization sends its thoughts and prayers to the linebacker and his family. The team's PR staff later released a statement saying that there were no "cervical spine fractures, but he did suffer a concussion." Newsom will remain under medical observation for the time being.

Here are the rest of Tuesday's practice notes.

1. Rashard Robinson, Ahkello Witherspoon and Victor Bolden Jr. all showed well during 1-on-1s. Witherspoon had back-to-back impressive reps, showing physicality and keeping his man from getting any separation.

2. Tim Hightower and Pierre Garçon each had a big run during the first full-team period.

3. As expected Ray-Ray Armstrong got first-team reps at WILL linebacker. Reuben Foster ran with the second-team defense. Both linebackers had interceptions. Armstrong's came on a tipped pass during the two-minute drill. Foster disguised his coverage and jumped a pass over the middle of the field.