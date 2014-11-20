7 Locker Room Observations: Nov. 20

Nov 20, 2014 at 08:23 AM
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

The San Francisco 49ers opened their Levi's® Stadium locker room doors on Thursday morning. Here's what we came away with...*

Observations

1. We were allowed through the locker room doors at an atypical time: just before the players headed to practice. As a result, there were some routines on display. Tight end Garrett Celek putting his hair in a ponytail here, and linebacker Shayne Skov lacing up his cleats ever so carefully over there.

  1. Skov, by the way, has a green tree tattooed over his left shoulder blade. It's an ode to his family.
  1. Center Marcus Martin put on a USC, number 66 shirt under his number 66 practice jersey. Martin's Trojans play their rival UCLA Bruins this weekend.
  1. Other players used their pre-practice time playing basketball on their mini-hoop. Special teamer Kassim Osgood and defensive tackle Tony Jerod-Eddie showed off their left-handed free-throw strokes, while wideout Bruce Ellington joked around with another lefty, linebacker NaVorro Bowman, dribbling a ball through his legs.
  1. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said that Bowman, who is about 10 months removed from his knee injury, has a doctor's appointment scheduled for Friday. Bowman would need "a couple weeks of practice" before being put into a game, the play-caller added.
  1. Another rehabbing 'backer, Dan Skuta (ankle), has a 50-50 shot of playing on Sunday against Washington, "with a little nudge on the positive side," Fangio said. Full injury report here.
  1. Cornerback Marcus Cromartie, the newest addition to the practice squad, looks every bit of his listed height of 6 feet. He went out to practice wearing a number 39, scout team jersey. His official digits are 47. 

--Reporting from Andrew Pentis and Nick Burton*

Interviews

