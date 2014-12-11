7 Locker Room Observations: Dec. 11

Dec 11, 2014 at 08:29 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

The San Francisco 49ers opened their Levi's® Stadium locker room doors on Thursday afternoon.*

Observations

1. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said that outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks would likely start on Sunday in Seattle after being held out of the team's Week 14 game at Oakland for disciplinary reasons.

2. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman remembered coaching Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman in college: "He was a little bit of a two-way player there at Stanford... I remember one spring game he was (a wide receiver) on the other team and caught a big play against the team I was with. He was good. He was a versatile guy."

3. The team was forced to practice at an off-site Santa Clara facility called "Off the Wall," because of the rain that pelted its outdoor practice fields.

4. Left guard Mike Iupati, all 6 feet, 5 inches and 331 pounds of him, held a very small umbrella over his head.

5. Practice squad linebacker Shayne Skov sported shorts and a number 50 scout-team jersey on his way to the bus, meaning that he was set to mimic Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright.

6. Cornerback Tramaine Brock (hamstring) was limited at practice for the second straight day. "It's frustrating not to be out there," Brock said. "I've been concentrating on getting better for next year and getting back healthy."

7. Right tackle Anthony Davis (concussion) may miss a fourth straight game on Sunday. "I've been injured twice since high school," he said. "I thought I was going to break a record for consecutive starts." Davis remembered having a neck issue in high school, missing a 63-0 win over Edison High in New Jersey, before sitting out one game at Rutgers University because of an ankle sprain.

 

