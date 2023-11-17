5 Things to Look Out for During the 49ers Salute to Service Game

In the San Francisco 49ers Week 11 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's® Stadium, the team will recognize the NFL's Salute to Service initiative to honor the sacrifice of our military. The league leverages its platform and resources to create a positive impact for U.S. veterans and active duty members by aiming to enhance the independence of wounded warriors, improve veteran physical and mental health and promote prosperity within the military community.
Each year, every NFL team raises awareness during a game, featuring on-field and in-stadium Salute to Service elements. Here's what to look for during the 49ers Salute to Service game presented by U.S. Bank:
Personal Connection
"The People's Tight End" George Kittle is earning national recognition not just from his talent on the field, but also for his continuous commitment to giving back to the military community.
Year over year, Kittle has worked to honor, empower and connect with military members. During the 2021 season, Kittle purchased over 150 tickets to donate to the National Guard. In 2022, he hosted service members at every 49ers home and away game. This season, Kittle has donated over $10,000 to Operation Freedom Paws, a non-profit organization that connects service dogs to veterans and individuals with disabilities, extending his displays of appreciation nationwide.
The Faithful can vote for Kittle to earn the NFL's Salute to Service Award, which will help determine the award's three finalists. To submit your vote, visit nfl.com/causes/salute/nominees/2023/vote.
Pregame Entertainment
This week's pregame entertainment features the U.S. Navy's Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs.
Comprised of Navy SEALs, special warfare combatant-craft crewmen, explosive ordinance disposal technicians and parachute riggers assigned to Naval special warfare, each member has conducted real-world operations before volunteering to join the unit.
In addition, the Third Marine Aircraft Wing Band will play in conjunction with the parachute jump. Annual weapons qualifications and training ensures the Third Marine Aircraft Wing Band remains combat ready when supporting the commanding general's Tactical Air Command Center, giving full meaning to the term "Marine Musicians."
National Anthem
The National Anthem will be performed by Airman First Class Natalie Angst. Angst is a vocalist with the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West, stationed at Travis Air Force Base in California since 2021. Prior to joining the Air Force Band, Angst toured extensively with various bands, including the acclaimed Glenn Miller Orchestra and Postmodern Jukebox.
A group of joint anthem saluters from different military branches will be on stage in place of a traditional color guard. Each representative is a highly ranked active duty military service member. Additionally, each branch will also have a representative in full uniform carrying their respective branch's flag when leading the team out of the tunnel for player introductions.
Halftime
This week's halftime entertainment will feature the American Military Spouses Choir. Members of the AMSC are married to active duty and retired service members in the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Space Force. From Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and everywhere in between, the AMSC brings joy in song to military families and civilians alike.
Fans of the Game
Each home game, the 49ers highlight a frontline hero and teacher to honor the work they do in the community. This Sunday's Frontline Hero of the Game presented by U.S. Bank is Leonard Levy, an 101-year-old Army veteran Second Lieutenant who served in Germany during World War II with the 19th Field Artillery Battalion from 1944-1946.
The Teacher of the Game presented by Chevron who will be highlighted in the 49ers matchup against the Buccaneers is Michael Gervacio-Olivas. Gervacio-Olivas is a kindergarten-eighth grade and special education teacher at Chualar Elementary School and has been an educator for five years.
