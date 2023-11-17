5 Things to Look Out for During the 49ers Salute to Service Game

National Anthem

The National Anthem will be performed by Airman First Class Natalie Angst. Angst is a vocalist with the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West, stationed at Travis Air Force Base in California since 2021. Prior to joining the Air Force Band, Angst toured extensively with various bands, including the acclaimed Glenn Miller Orchestra and Postmodern Jukebox.

A group of joint anthem saluters from different military branches will be on stage in place of a traditional color guard. Each representative is a highly ranked active duty military service member. Additionally, each branch will also have a representative in full uniform carrying their respective branch's flag when leading the team out of the tunnel for player introductions.

Halftime

This week's halftime entertainment will feature the American Military Spouses Choir. Members of the AMSC are married to active duty and retired service members in the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Space Force. From Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and everywhere in between, the AMSC brings joy in song to military families and civilians alike.

Fans of the Game

Each home game, the 49ers highlight a frontline hero and teacher to honor the work they do in the community. This Sunday's Frontline Hero of the Game presented by U.S. Bank is Leonard Levy, an 101-year-old Army veteran Second Lieutenant who served in Germany during World War II with the 19th Field Artillery Battalion from 1944-1946.

The Teacher of the Game presented by Chevron who will be highlighted in the 49ers matchup against the Buccaneers is Michael Gervacio-Olivas. Gervacio-Olivas is a kindergarten-eighth grade and special education teacher at Chualar Elementary School and has been an educator for five years.

Be Here for the Action