Linebacker Dre Greenlaw has had an immense impact in San Francisco, as the 49ers have boasted a top-five defense in each of the four seasons since they selected Greenlaw in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. So far this season, Greenlaw has notched 55 total tackles (4 for loss), three QB hits, a sack and two passes defended.
"Dre is one of the best players in the league," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Dre is just a little different of an animal... He's a difference maker."
