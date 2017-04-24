5 Pre-draft Updates from 49ers GM John Lynch

3. Team Effort

Vice president of player personnel Adam Peters and senior personnel executive Martin Mayhew have each played integral roles in the 49ers draft process. They were hired to be Lynch's trusted sidekicks and individuals who bring invaluable experience to the table.

Lynch confirmed that his two most senior front office executives have been everything he expected they would be.

"They've been awesome," he said. "Those were great hires. I felt when we were able to secure them, and I can tell you as we sit here along with Kyle (Shanahan) throughout these meetings, they've both been invaluable to me and they will continue to be. That won't stop at this draft. I brought them in here for a reason. … I wouldn't have wanted to go through this without them. So, I'm very thankful to them and they'll play a big role in this thing as well."

4. What's the Tiebreaker?

The partnership between Lynch and Kyle Shanahan has been much discussed. There is no 1-a and 1-b as it is a true 50/50 split in power and responsibility. So what happens when the 49ers go on the clock and Lynch wants Player X and Shanahan wants Player Y?