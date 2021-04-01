In 2020, the defense performed very well despite several injuries, how important is it to have depth in the NFL?

"It's probably the most overlooked portion of building a defense, but one of the most important things that we always look for. We don't just look to make sure we have depth, but we want to have quality depth. At some point in time someone's going to get hurt and your depth may have to prevail through one game or a month and in last season's case majority of the season. Like I said, it's one of the most overlooked aspects of our game especially for those on the outside looking in. The backbone of the team is our core values which every single guy on our team embodies. At the end of the day your depth is going to win you games."

How do you like to have your defensive linemen balance between rushing the passer and having to focus on stopping the run first?