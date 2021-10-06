49ers Welcome Visual Edge IT AS Organization's #CyberFit Delivery Partner

The San Francisco 49ers announced a multi-year partnership with Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, to serve as the team's official cyber protection partner which will be supported by Visual Edge IT. Through this partnership, the 49ers will access innovative cyber protection solutions to safeguard data, applications, and systems to optimize data management and defend cyberattacks.

"Being in the business of football, we know that emphasizing the importance of protection is vital to a winning team," said Jim Bartholomew, 49ers Director of Information Technology. "Just like a great offensive line, Acronis and their state-of-the-art cyber security solutions will allow us to focus on pushing forward confidently with innovation on behalf of our customers and partners."

The team will use Acronis Cyber Protect, an innovative Machine Intelligence (MI) enhanced solution that integrates data protection with cybersecurity, prevents cyberattacks, and helps avoid downtime. Acronis combines automation and integration, ensuring the prevention, detection, response, recovery, and analysis needed to safeguard all workloads while streamlining protection efforts. Acronis cyber protection provides the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) services required to protect the modern sport.

"Acronis started partnering with the National Football League in 2020, and we are thrilled to welcome the San Francisco 49ers to our #CyberFit Sports family," said Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Pat Hurley. "With Visual Edge IT, now the Official #CyberFit Delivery partner for the 49ers, we are confident we will be able to deliver the data protection and cyber security solutions to fit the needs of their entire personnel and partners. With Acronis Cyber Protect, the 49ers are beyond equipped to stop cyber threats at their origin, allowing the team to stay #CyberFit and give them a winning edge."

Visual Edge IT joined the Acronis #TeamUp program to deliver cyber protection to professional sports teams. Visual Edge IT is one of the largest national providers of leading-edge business technology solutions whose experience spans more than two decades and includes end user support, managed IT, managed cyber security, collaboration solutions, cloud migration/consulting, business continuity services, and print/copy solutions. Headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, Visual Edge IT has employees in more than 90 locations across the U.S., covering 350 technology experts.

"Acronis continues to be a strategic partner to Visual Edge IT, assisting our customers and mitigating cyber security risks," shared Jason Bowra, General Manager, Managed IT Services for Visual Edge IT. "Their ability to proactively stay ahead of threats and adjust to meet our customers' needs provides a level of comfort to our customers and builds trust."