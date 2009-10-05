49ers Welcome New Neighbors

**

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed some new neighbors to the Santa Clara community on Saturday afternoon, and the team made sure the family felt right at home.

After all, 49ers President Jed York and Director of Alumni Relations Guy McIntyre were among those who greeted the Negash family when they got the keys to their new home.

The Negash's home was the 49th house that Habitat for Humanity of Silicon Valley built in Santa Clara.

Last September, several San Francisco 49ers including team owner Dr. John York, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, cornerbacks Nate Clements and Tarell Brown, and safeties Mark Roman and Reggie Smith, along with representatives from Bank of America, joined together to physically lay the foundation for the building. For the build, the San Francisco 49ers Foundation and Bank of America combined to contribute nearly $50,000 towards the completion of the home. And after a year of waiting, the house was finally ready for the Negash family to move in.

"When you hear some of the stories about the adversities these families have overcome, it's amazing what a new home can do for a family that really deserves it," Jed York said. "Bank of America was a great teammate in helping get this house built. We look forward to working with them in the future and continuing to work with Habitat for Humanity."

Habitat for Humanity of Silicon Valley was a natural fit with the team's RESPECT campaign, demonstrating respect for the community and families by providing affordable housing to low-income families of Santa Clara County.

Lucky for the 49ers, the Negash family likes the team. Otherwise, York joked, they could potentially give away the team's secrets.

"Our headquarters is next door, so now they get to watch practice from their backyard. We just need to make sure they stay 49ers fans and don't give any of our secret plays to our opponents," he said with a laugh.

Along with their new home, York presented the Negash family with a football signed by the entire 49ers team and an invitation to a home game later this season.